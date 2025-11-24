Menu
Sonam Wangchuk's arrest under NSA 'illegal, violates his fundamental rights': Supreme Court

The bench deferred the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh, sought time to respond to the rejoinder filed by Wangchuk's wife.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 13:19 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 13:19 IST
