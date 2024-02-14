Sonia Gandhi files for Rajya Sabha nomination today | A look at her past election results

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday filed her nomination papers from Rajasthan's capital Jaipur for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. After serving five terms as a Lok Sabha MP, this will be the 77-year-old leader's first term in the Upper House. The leader reportedly decided to make a shift to the Upper House due to some health concerns.

Sonia Gandhi, who represented Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha, has decided not to contest the upcoming general elections. A five-term Lok Sabha MP, she was first elected in 1999 after assuming the presidency of the Congress party.

The Rajya Sabha polls will be held on February 27, with a total of of 56 members of the House from 15 states retiring in April. Today is the last date for filing nominations.