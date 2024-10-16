South Western Railway cancels several trains due to waterlogging over tracks

<p>Bengaluru: The South Western Railway on Wednesday cancelled several trains due to waterlogging over tracks on the up fast line over Bridge number 114 between Basin Bridge Jn.(Chennai) and Veysarpadi stations.</p>.<p>Train no. 12657 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru, 12607 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru, 12608 KSR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central, 12609 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru, 12610 Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central and 12027 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru have been cancelled.</p>.<p>Train no 12028 KSR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central, 12007 - Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru, 12008 Mysuru-Dr MGR Chennai Central and 06275 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru, 20623 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Malgudi Express, 20624 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Malgudi Express and 16022 Mysuru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express journeys have also been cancelled.</p>.Rains trigger flooding in low-lying areas of Bengaluru East, North .<p>The India Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning and squall on Wednesday for coastal, north interior and south interior parts of Karnataka.</p>.<p>It has forecast very heavy rain for Bengaluru and surrounding districts of coastal, north interior and south interior of Karnataka till October 18, IMD officials said.</p>.<p>Overcast conditions are likely to continue in the city over the next three to four days.</p>.<p>In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, Bengaluru city received 66.1 mm rainfall, they said.</p>