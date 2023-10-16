Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SpiceJet plane faces tech issue in Tel Aviv; aircraft taken to Jordan to fix problem

SpiceJet had operated the flight, with an A340 aircraft, under Operation Ajay.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 10:36 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: A SpiceJet aircraft that operated a flight from the national capital to Tel Aviv on Sunday is facing a technical issue and the plane has been taken to Jordan to rectify the problem, according to sources.

SpiceJet had operated the flight, with an A340 aircraft, under Operation Ajay.

On Monday, the sources said that after landing at Tel Aviv, a technical issue was detected in the aircraft. To rectify the problem, the plane has been taken to Jordan, which was the nearest place that has the facilities to look into the issue, they added.

There was no immediate comment from SpiceJet.

On Sunday, SpiceJet said it will be operating a flight with an A340 plane to Tel Aviv.

Operation Ajay has been launched by the government to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel where an intense conflict is going on with militant group Hamas.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 October 2023, 10:36 IST)
India NewsAviationIsraelSpicejetIsrael-Palestine ConflictPalesitne

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT