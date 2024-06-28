Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lends support to IOA's plea to include yoga in Asian Games

New Delhi: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has welcomed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha's move to get yoga included in the Asian Games programme.

"It is only fair that in keeping with its wide popularity, yoga becomes a competitive sport and is in the Asian Games," Mandaviya said in a statement.

The IOA president had written to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) acting chief Randhir Singh on June 26 to consider the proposal of including yoga as a sport in the Asian Games.