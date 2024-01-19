SPs working under control of Deputy Commissioner not under hierarchical supremacy of IAS officer: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said a Superintendent of Police is required to work under the ‘general control and direction’ of a Deputy Commissioner and obey his or her instructions but that does not place the IPS officer under the hierarchical supremacy of that IAS officer or State civil service officer.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Kumar on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by the Assam government against the Gauhati High Court's judgment which declared Rule 63(iii) of the Assam Police Manual invalid on the ground that it is in direct conflict with Section 14(2) of the Assam Police Act, 2007 for allowing a Deputy Commissioner to write the annual confidential report or annual performance appraisal reports of an SP.

The bench also pointed out All India Service Rules 1970 and 2007 Rules define reporting, reviewing and accepting authorities to mean that they must all be from the same service or department.

So intervention by the Deputy Commissioner during the exercise of performance assessment of SPs of the districts in Assam, by virtue of Rule 63(iii) of the Manual, cannot be countenanced. This would be in direct conflict therewith, and would tantamount to permitting the Deputy Commissioner to interfere with the internal organisation of the police force, which would be contrary to the mandate of Section 14(2) of the Act of 2007, it added.

The bench also said after the separation of powers in terms of the prevailing, the Deputy Commissioner is no longer the head of criminal and police administration in the district.

Section 14(2) of the Act of 2007 makes it clear that the Deputy Commissioner would not have the power to interfere with the internal organisation of the police in the district or with discipline within the police force, it said.

The police personnel in Assam would be governed by the existing Discipline and Appeal Rules and other Service Conduct Rules in force, as applicable to the Indian Police Service, State Police Service and others serving in the State Police Establishment, the bench said.