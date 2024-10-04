Home
Sri Lanka releases 50 Indian fishermen amid Jaishankar's visit to Colombo

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 12:14 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 12:14 IST
