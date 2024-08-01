States can buy rice directly from FCI at Rs 2800 per quintal : Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that states can directly buy rice from the Food Corporation of India at Rs 2,800 per quintal without participating in the e-auction if they need it for their welfare schemes from August 1, 2024.





Addressing a press conference here, Joshi said, so far no demand came from any state. The decision has been taken to reduce the huge surplus of stocks prior to the commencement of the new procurement season.



Under the OMSS (D), the Department of Food and Public Distribution will directly offload grain to states for Rs 2,800 per quintal (excluding the cost of transportation).



