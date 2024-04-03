States not to change panel of lawyers at least 6 weeks upon change of party in power: Supreme Court

The Uttarakhand law secretary, who was asked to be personally present before the court, submitted that the change in the panel of lawyers was effected as same set of counsel continued for the last seven to eight years.

"It is true that the States/Union Territories have power to change their empanelled advocates, but while doing so, they must ensure that the court’s functioning is not adversely affected. Therefore, it will be appropriate if the States/Union Territories while changing the panel of advocates continue the old panel for at least six weeks so that the courts are not forced to grant adjournments," the bench said.

The court also directed its Registry to circulate a copy of the order to the Standing Counsel representing all the States/Union Territories.

In its order, the bench also granted bail to the petitioner, Sachin Kumar in a case related to use of unfair means in the examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission.

The bench noted the appellant has undergone incarceration for a period of more than one and a half years, while the charge sheet has been filed, charges have been framed and at least four co-accused have been released on bail.