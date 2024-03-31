'Statistical jugglery': Congress slams govt over unemployment

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday accused the Modi government of indulging in 'statistical jugglery' over the unemployment issue and said that the truth remains that the unemployment rate today is the highest it has been in the last four decades.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said a Union Minister recently derided the ILO's Employment Report as a symptom of India's 'slave mentality.'

"Instead, he made the absurd claim of having added 52 million new formal jobs between FY20 and FY23 based on EPFO, ESI, and National Pension Scheme database," he said.