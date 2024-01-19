'Still get goosebumps,' says maker of Advani's 1990 `rath'

Mumbai: Prakash Nalawade, who made the `rath' or chariot for Lal Krishna Advani's Rath Yatra in 1990, says the memory still gives him goosebumps as the stage is now set for the consecration of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Nalawade, a resident of suburban Chembur, had a fabrication business, and he managed to convert a mini-truck into a chariot in just ten days.

It was to travel around 10,000 km and face rough weather along the way.

Advani announced the yatra on September 12, 1990, and it began from Somnath in Gujarat on September 25.