<p>Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday described the car explosion in Delhi as a terrorist attack and stated that those responsible would be punished in a manner that sends a clear message to prevent such incidents from recurring.</p><p>Shah made these remarks while speaking virtually at the inauguration of the Shri Motibhai R. Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School and the Sagar Organic Plant in Boriavi village, Mehsana district.</p><p>While expressing condolences for the families of the victims of the blast, the union minister said that thirteen people were killed while 25 were left injured in the accident. </p>.Another Jammu & Kashmir doctor, 'acquaintance' of Delhi blast accused Umar Nabi, detained in Kanpur.<p>"In this regard, I only want to say that all those involved in whatever capacity behind the blast will be brought before the court of law and will be punished as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to ensure strict punishment...which will become an example so that such incidents don't occur in the country," the union minister said.</p><p>On Monday evening, thirteen people were killed while 25 injured in the high-intensity explosion that ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station. </p>