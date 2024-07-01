Stronger than conventional bombs: Indian firm unveils 'game changer' for Armed Forces

Economic Explosives Ltd, a subsidiary of Nagpur-based Solar Industries, has developed three new explosive formulations which could provide a boost to defence, news agency ANI reported on Monday.
"The three new explosive formulations can prove to be a game changer for our armed forces due to the sheer enhancement of Firepower & Explosive Effect," ANI quoted Solar Industries as saying in a statement.
"SEBEX 2 is a new explosive formulation that provides a much more powerful blast effect than any currently available solid explosive," the release further said, explaining how explosive yields are measured and asserting that SEBEX 2 outperformed competitors in the market.
Founded by Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal in 1995, the Solar Group of companies is now a globally-recognised manufacturer of industrial-grade explosives, and according to its website, became the first Indian company to cross annualized production of 300,000 MT of explosives.
With its experience in the manufacture of industrial-grade explosives, Solar Group also caters to the defence sector, and as per the company, provides an "innovative edge" that "is rooted in a strategic blend of talented manpower and technological prowess."
