Stronger than conventional bombs: Indian firm unveils 'game changer' for Armed Forces

Economic Explosives Ltd, a subsidiary of Nagpur-based Solar Industries, has developed three new explosive formulations which could provide a boost to defence, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

"The three new explosive formulations can prove to be a game changer for our armed forces due to the sheer enhancement of Firepower & Explosive Effect," ANI quoted Solar Industries as saying in a statement.

"SEBEX 2 is a new explosive formulation that provides a much more powerful blast effect than any currently available solid explosive," the release further said, explaining how explosive yields are measured and asserting that SEBEX 2 outperformed competitors in the market.