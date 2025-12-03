Menu
Supreme Court allows entry of pregnant woman, her child into India from Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the West Bengal government to take care of the minor.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 07:26 IST
Published 03 December 2025, 07:26 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBangladesh

