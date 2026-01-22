<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Supreme%20Court">Supreme </a>Court has allowed Hindu prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami on Friday at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Madhya%20Pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>'s Dhar district, while permitting Muslims to offer namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm on the day.</p>.<p>The top court on Thursday also directed that a list of persons from the Muslim community coming for namaz be given to the district administration.</p>.<p>Hindu and Muslim groups have sought nod for religious activities at the Bhojshala complex on January 23, a Friday when Saraswati Puja will also be celebrated on the occasion of Basant Panchami.</p>.Devotees offer prayers at contested site Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh on Basant Panchami.<p>A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi made an appeal to both sides to observe mutual respect and cooperate with the state and district administration for maintenance of law and order.</p>.<p>It directed the district administration to make law and order arrangements at the site for offering of prayers.</p>.<p>Hindus consider Bhojshala, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected 11th-century monument, to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community calls it Kamal Maula mosque.</p>.<p>Under an arrangement made by the ASI on April 7, 2003, Hindus perform puja on the Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays and Muslims offer 'namaz' in the complex on Fridays. </p>