<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Hindu prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.</p><p>At the same time, the court permitted Muslims to offer namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm on the day, while appealing both the sides to observe mutual respect and tolerance and cooperate with local administration.</p>.Startups call for tax certainty after Supreme Court ruling spooks investors.<p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi directed the district administration to ensure no untoward incident takes place during the occasion.</p><p>"We appeal both the sides to observe mutual respect tolerance and cooperate with local administration," the bench said.</p><p>The court also ordered that a list of persons from the Muslim community coming for namaz would be given to the district administration.</p><p>Hindu and Muslim groups have sought intervention of the apex court for conducting religious activities at the Bhojshala complex on Friday when Saraswati Puja will be celebrated on the occasion of Basant Panchami and weekly Friday namaz would be offered.</p><p>Senior Advocate Salman Khurshid appearing for the petitioner submitted that Basant Panchami, which has coincided with Fridays in recent years, would be observed from sunrise to sunset with pujas and havans at the site. </p><p>Counsel for the mosque stated that the Muslim community intended to perform Namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm, after which the premises would be vacated. Discussions were held on whether Namaz could be shifted to after 5 pm, but mosque counsel clarified that Juma Namaz could not be rescheduled, although other prayers could be adjusted.</p><p>The court emphasised that there was a need for mutual respect and cooperation between the communities and the administration.</p><p>The court also reiterated its previous April 1, 2024 decision that no physical excavation should be undertaken, and no action should be taken based on the survey’s outcome until the High Court determines the matter. </p><p>The bench directed that the pending writ petition before the High Court should be taken up by a division bench, preferably comprising one of the senior-most judges, within two weeks.</p>