india

Supreme Court asks Rajasthan govt to provide details of CCTV cameras in police stations

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta framed twelve questions for the state government regarding CCTVs in police stations.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 16:34 IST
Published 26 September 2025, 16:34 IST
India News Rajasthan CCTV cameras

