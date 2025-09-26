<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Rajasthan government to provide information about the number of CCTV cameras installed in each police station across the state.</p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta framed twelve questions for the state government regarding CCTVs in police stations.</p><p>The court passed its order in a suo motu case.</p> .Supreme Court tells High Courts to ensure day-to-day trial in sensitive cases.<p>Referring to a news report published in September 2025, the bench said it was reported that as many as 11 lives were lost in police custody in Rajasthan in the first eight months of the year 2025, of which seven incidents occurred in the Udaipur division.</p><p>The bench noted that efforts to procure CCTV footage from the police stations concerned proved futile because the information was denied/not provided on frivolous grounds as has been delineated in the order of September 4, 2025.</p> .<p>“Apparently, the non-functioning of the CCTV cameras/non-preservation of the video recording and its data, is in breach of the directions issued by this Court in the case of Paramvir Singh Saini v. Baljit Singh and Others, (2021),” the bench said.</p><p>The court asked the state government to apprise it of the number of cameras installed in each police station with placement details, and specifications of cameras like resolution, night vision, field of view, audio capture, and tamper detection.</p><p>“Storage mechanism followed for the storage of video data, including the period for which the data is preserved. The frequency at which maintenance activity is carried out. Escalation process in case there is some malfunction in the camera and process of redressal for the same,” the court asked.</p> .<p>The court also sought to know whether any regular audit is conducted to check the functioning of the installed cameras. </p><p>"If so, the detailed report with complete statistics will be placed on record. Whether any audit of logs and the integrity of footage is carried out? Whether there is any provision for surprise inspections and forensic validation of tamper-proofing,” the bench asked.</p><p>The court also sought information on the status of internet connectivity at the police stations and its integration with a centralized server/control room, if any. </p><p>“Software configuration and creation of a centralised dashboard. Creation of SOPs for the training of officers regarding access, review and retention of video footage and regarding protocols for usage, escalation and tamper-proof protocols. Furthermore, information shall be provided in respect of training of the officers in respect of data protection laws and judicial admissibility of the video footage,” it asked.</p> .<p>The bench directed the additional advocate general of Rajasthan to take notice and file a response to these queries in two weeks, supported by an affidavit of the Director General of Police.</p><p>The bench fixed the matter for hearing on October 14.</p><p>The apex court in 2018 ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to check human rights abuses.</p><p>In December 2020, the top court said states and union territories should ensure CCTV cameras were installed at each police station, at all entry and exit points, main gate, lock-ups, corridors, lobby and reception, as well as areas outside the lock-up rooms so that no part was left uncovered.</p>