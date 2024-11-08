Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking CBI probe into Tirupati laddus row

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan dismissed the plea filed by one K A Paul, a social activist and president of organisation 'Global Peace Initiative'.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 08:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 08:37 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCIDTirupatiLaddu

Follow us on :

Follow Us