Supreme Court dismisses retired IPS officer's plea against quashing of summons to Abhay Chautala in defamation case

The retired IPS officer had filed a complaint against Chautala and some other persons in August 2008 alleging that he made defamatory statements against the officer.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 09:18 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 09:18 IST
