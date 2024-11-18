Home
Supreme Court grants 'last opportunity' to Bihar govt to reply to PIL on bridge collapse incidents

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar also sought the response of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on the PIL filed by lawyer Brajesh Singh.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 13:58 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 13:58 IST
