Supreme Court junks PIL seeking inquiry into death of Subhash Chandra Bose

A bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed the public interest litigation, saying the top court is not a remedy for everything.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 09:49 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 09:49 IST
