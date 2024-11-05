Home
Supreme Court junks plea against quashing of look-out circular issued to former house help of Sushant Singh Rajput

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan dismissed the appeal noting no one had appeared in the case when the matter came up for hearing.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 11:16 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 11:16 IST
India NewsSushant Singh RajputSupreme Court

