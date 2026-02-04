<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and others on a plea challenging the decision of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to drastically reduce the qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET-PG 2025-26. </p><p>A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe sought responses from the Union government, the NBEMS, the National Medical Commission and others. </p><p>The court listed for next hearing on February 6. It asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to assist the court.</p><p>With over 18,000 postgraduate medical seats across the country remaining vacant, the Board revised the qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025 admissions, reducing it to zero from 40 percentile for reserved categories, which will make even those scoring as low as minus 40 out of 800 to take part in the third round of counselling for PG medical seats, the petitioners claimed.</p>.Insolvent firm under Supreme Court radar linked to Revanth got govt contracts: KTR.<p>The plea by Harisharan Devgan raised the issues of grave constitutional importance, contending that the reduction of minimum qualifying standards in postgraduate medical education is arbitrary, unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.</p><p>It contended the decision posed a serious risk to patient safety, public health, and the integrity of the medical profession. </p><p>The petition also highlighted that dilution of merit at the postgraduate level was contrary to settled law and the statutory mandate under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.</p><p>The petitioners sought appropriate directions from the court, including quashing of the notification and protection of minimum qualifying standards in medical education.</p>