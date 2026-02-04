Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court notice to Centre on plea challenging NBEMS's decision to reduce NEET PG cut-off percentile

The petition also highlighted that dilution of merit at the postgraduate level was contrary to settled law and the statutory mandate under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 16:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 16:40 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNEETCentre

Follow us on :

Follow Us