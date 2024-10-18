Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court refrains from declaring child marriage law to prevail over personal laws

The bench said, 'The issue of the interface of personal laws with the prohibition of child marriage under the PCMA has been a subject of some confusion.'
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 06:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 06:10 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtchild marriagepersonal laws

Follow us on :

Follow Us