Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court refuses to entertain terror convict Pak national's plea seeking release from Jammu and Kashmir jail

In 1995, the top court had awarded rigorous life imprisonment to Nabi in a case relating to the 1995 serial blasts at a Republic Day function in Jammu that claimed eight lives.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 15:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 15:58 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us