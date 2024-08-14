Supreme Court rejects plea against decision to cancel NEET-Super Speciality exam 2024

However, the court directed the NMC to come out with a fresh schedule within one month.

During the hearing, the bench noted that the data given by the NMC suggested that at least 40 per cent of the students who take the NEET-SS are from the immediately preceding batch.

The bench observed that petitioners, who have appeared in the NEET-SS before, would not be prejudiced if the exam is deferred to next year. The NMC counsel submitted that if NEET-SS is conducted this year, then the students of the 2021 postgraduate batch would lose the opportunity.

According to NMC, admissions were delayed for MD, MS, and DMB courses through the NEET-PG exam in 2021. Due to Covid-19, these admissions were held from January 2022 to May 2022, pushing the course completion to January 2025, and it is the reason for not conducting the NEET-SS 2024. Therefore, it was decided to postpone the NEET-SS 2024 exam to accommodate these students.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) exam can be taken by doctors having post-graduate degrees like MD, MS and or an equivalent qualification or degree for getting admission to super-speciality courses.