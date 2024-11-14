Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court rejects plea for directions to mandate doctors to specify side effects of drugs

The bench observed a general practitioner may not be able to cater to more than 10 to 15 patients if this is followed and then there may be cases under the Consumer Protection Act.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 12:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 12:08 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us