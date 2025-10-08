Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court sets free death row convict in sexual assault, murder of 7-year-old girl

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta said the trial in the case was conducted in a "lopsided manner" and the accused was made a "scapegoat" by police.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 16:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 16:34 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us