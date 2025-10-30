Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court sets man free in 2016 rape, murder of 85-year-old woman

The woman, who lived alone, was found dead on December 19, 2016. The post mortem revealed she died by strangulation and suffered sexual assault too.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 04:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 04:55 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtmurderrape

Follow us on :

Follow Us