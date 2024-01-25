Supreme Court stays criminal proceedings against SP leader Maurya over remarks on Ramcharitmanas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed criminal proceedings against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya in the case where he has been accused of having made "objectionable" remarks about 'Ramcharitmanas', a sacred text in the Awadhi language based on the epic Ramayana.

The apex court also issued notice and sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on Maurya's plea challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court, which had dismissed his petition seeking quashing of the proceedings pending in a Pratapgarh court in the state.

"Why you have to be so touchy? It's is a matter of interpretation. How is it an offence?" a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta asked the counsel appearing for Uttar Pradesh.