Supreme Court stays Gujarat HC order rejecting apology by 'The Times of India' for wrong reporting

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended a Gujarat High Court's order which had rejected an affidavit filed by "The Times of India", tendering an apology for "wrong reporting" on the hearing of a matter.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, Prashant Kumar Mishra and K V Vishwanathan stayed the order on a plea by Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited.

The petitioner, which publishes English daily "The Times of India", challenged the September 2 High Court order.

The High Court had then granted three more days to "The Times of India" and two other newspapers to tender a public apology in their publications in bold letters on the front page, clearly intimating the public about the "wrong reporting made by them" on August 13.