Assam Rifles seizes weapons, ammunition, war-like stores in Mizoram's Champhai

The cache included one Heckler and Koch G3 assault rifle, two Springfield sniper rifles, two shotguns, one MA assault rifle, and two hand grenades, the statement said.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 09:28 IST
Published 31 August 2025
