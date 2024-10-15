Surest way to deal death blow to RTI is to not appoint information commissioners: Chidambaram

<p>New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday hit out at the government over eight information commissioner positions being vacant, saying the surest way to deal a "death blow" to the RTI Act is to not fill these posts.</p>.<p>The former home minister said the Central Information Commission should have, under the RTI Act, a chief information commissioner and 10 information commissioners.</p>.<p>At present, there are only the CIC and two information commissioners, he said, adding that eight posts of information commissioners are vacant.</p>.More than 53,000 RTI complaints returned in one year, Maharashtra tops list .<p>"Why? Is it because the RTI Act has been used to pierce the veil of the government and hold the government to account," Chidambaram said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The central government has amended the RTI Act and changed the rules governing the conditions of service of information commissioners -- all with the intention of crippling the role of the RTI Act, he alleged.</p>.<p>"The surest way to cause a death blow to the RTI Act is to not appoint information commissioners," Chidambaram said. </p>