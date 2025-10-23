Symptom of government's hostility towards independent scholarship: Congress on deportation of University of London Professor
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the renowned London-based scholar of South Asian literature has been denied entry into India despite holding a valid five-year visa.
Professor Francesca Orsini is a great scholar of Indian literature, whose work has richly illuminated our understanding of our own cultural heritage. To deport her without reason is the mark of a government that is insecure, paranoid, and even stupid.