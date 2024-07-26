Artistic therapies might improve employee performance: IIT-Madras study

Chennai: A study by the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has suggested that fostering an environment that channels the creative and expressive sides of employees could be a successful approach to running a volatile business.

Findings of the study done by Prof. V Vijayalakshmi and her doctoral student Janani M. from the Department of Management Studies, IIT-M, have been published in the Journal of Organizational Change Management.

Many large corporate companies such as Boston Consulting Group, Xerox Parc, Siemens, and IBM have already implemented the strength of art-based therapies to achieve their management goals. This research advocates applying expressive arts techniques in the workplace to benefit employees, and consequently refine overall corporate culture.