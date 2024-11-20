Begin campaign for 2026 Tamil Nadu polls immediately: DMK tells cadres

On Manipur, the party accused the BJP of “ignoring” Manipur and spending all its energy on winning elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and criticized the Prime Minister for not finding time to visit the north-eastern state, torn by internal strife. “It looks like the BJP governments in Manipur and at the Centre have washed their hands off the state. The question that arises is how many more lives will be lost due to the lackadaisical approach of the governments?” a resolution asked.
Pinning hopes on its welfare programmes implemented in the past 3.5 years, the DMK claimed that the people of the state have decided to continue with the party-led government “forever”.
“There is no doubt that the welfare measures will ensure that the party is voted back to power in the 2026 elections,” the meeting said, and appealed to the cadres to start preparations for the polls immediately.
The party meeting also asked cadres to reach out to people through pamphlets and conduct door-to-door outreach programs to canvas for votes.
DMK has begun work on the 2026 polls especially in the wake of actor Vijay’s entry into politics through his party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.
The party had in July appointed a Coordination Committee which has a mix of senior and experienced leaders and has been quite active in the past few months with deputy chief minister Udhay himself chairing meetings with several frontal organisations to prepare them for the polls.
The party has also been considering increasing the number of district units for better coordination among partymen and enhancing the party’s presence on various social media platforms, as part of its strategy for the polls.
Published 20 November 2024, 14:22 IST