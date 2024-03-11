BJP, AIADMK on offensive as DMK faces heat over Jaffer Sadiq arrest in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The active involvement of an expelled party functionary in an international drug ring is not just an embarrassment to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), whose ministers are already facing a slew of court cases, but has given the Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu enough fodder to target the ruling party, just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
A K Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on March 9 for his alleged role as the kingpin of a network that sourced pseudoephedrine in India and trafficked it to several countries in the guise of food-grade cargo, was the convenor of DMK NRI wing (Chennai west district) after having joined the party in 2019.
Though he was swiftly expelled from the party on February 25 after his involvement in the drug cartel came to light, questions are being raised on how Sadiq was admitted into the DMK despite him being involved in drugs twice in the past, in 2013 and 2017. However, he was acquitted of charges in the past.
A film producer who has had a good rapport with several directors and actors, Sadiq’s social media pages flaunt his “connection” with top DMK leaders as he was actively involved in party affairs.
The NCB has claimed that Sadiq has admitted that he had invested the proceeds of the drugs into films and hotels in the state and elsewhere.
Political ramifications in Tamil Nadu
Sadiq’s arrest and NCB’s statement that the alleged accused’s political links will also be probed has put the DMK on the defensive and AIADMK and BJP on the offensive, who have declared that they will make it a major issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi raking up the issue in an election rally on March 4.
This comes at a time the DMK was hoping to turn the Lok Sabha elections into a Tamil Nadu versus Delhi battle citing the BJP government’s “attitude” towards opposition-ruled states. Though the election narrative will still be set by the DMK, AIADMK and BJP will try to keep drug sales and corruption major campaign issues this elections.
DMK on the defensive
The development comes even as the DMK is beset with legal troubles of three ministers, whose acquittal in corruption and disproportionate assets cases are being reviewed by the Madras High Court, and a couple of its MPs coming under the scanner of Central agencies like ED and IT department.
The Madras High Court has convicted senior leader K Ponmudy in a DA case leading to his disqualification as an MLA, while former minister V Senthil Balaji is in jail for the past eight months for his role in a corruption case during the 2011-2016 AIADMK regime.
A rattled DMK has not just distanced itself from Sadiq saying that it didn’t receive any money from him, but has warned of legal action against those trying to connect the film producer’s link with the drug cartel to the party.
The party has also sought to turn the tables on the BJP with Law Minister S Regupathy saying that Gujarat continues to remain the “haven” for smuggling of narcotics substances, while asserting that ganja is not cultivated anywhere in Tamil Nadu.
“It was Paul Kanagaraj, a leading lawyer who is now with the BJP, who helped Sadiq get bail in a case in 2017,” Regupathy said and targeted the AIADMK, which has Governor R N Ravi seeking action on the issue, saying it was the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government of “saving” Sadiq by not building a watertight case against the accused.
Prof Ramu Manivannan, who taught history at the University of Madras, said it was typical of the BJP to rake up the drug issue in Tamil Nadu without talking about how these substances are smuggled through ports in Gujarat.
“While DMK has never been out of corruption and everyone who is guilty should be punished, this issue should be dealt with in a holistic way. This is not just one DMK factor, but the issue has nation-wide ramifications. BJP wants to go overboard on the issue as this is how they function,” Prof Manivannan added.