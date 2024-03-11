BJP, AIADMK on offensive as DMK faces heat over Jaffer Sadiq arrest in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The active involvement of an expelled party functionary in an international drug ring is not just an embarrassment to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), whose ministers are already facing a slew of court cases, but has given the Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu enough fodder to target the ruling party, just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

A K Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on March 9 for his alleged role as the kingpin of a network that sourced pseudoephedrine in India and trafficked it to several countries in the guise of food-grade cargo, was the convenor of DMK NRI wing (Chennai west district) after having joined the party in 2019.

Though he was swiftly expelled from the party on February 25 after his involvement in the drug cartel came to light, questions are being raised on how Sadiq was admitted into the DMK despite him being involved in drugs twice in the past, in 2013 and 2017. However, he was acquitted of charges in the past.