BJP functionary arrested for abusing driver, assaulting students in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu police on Saturday arrested a state-level BJP functionary for abusing the crew of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and assaulting students who were travelling on the vehicle’s footboard in Kundrathur in neighbouring Kanchipuram district.

Ranjana Nachiyar, who has acted in a few Tamil films and is the secretary of BJP’s Art & Culture wing, stopped an MTC bus plying on route no 188 between Kundrathur on the outskirts of the city to Saidapet in the heart of Chennai on Thursday evening. She had overtaken the bus and stopped her car in the middle of the road after seeing students travelling on the footboard of the bus.

A video shot near the Porur signal showed Ranjana arguing with the bus driver and asking him how he can allow students to travel dangerously on the footboard of the bus. In the video, she could be seen picking up a heated argument with the bus conductor and asking him to “slap with slippers” those travelling on the footboard.

Within minutes, she began assaulting school students and slapping them despite them pleading her not to do so. The actress-politician was also seen abusing students in the video.

The police arrested Ranjana on Saturday morning based on a complaint filed by R Saravanan, the bus driver, who accused her of preventing him from discharging his duty. The driver also alleged that Ranjana abused him in full public glare.