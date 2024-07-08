Home
CBI court transfers Tamil Nadu Gutka scam case to Special Court

Former ministers C Vijayabaskar and B V Ramana among others have been cited as accused in the case.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 09:51 IST

Chennai: A Special court for CBI cases on Monday transferred the Gutka scam case, in which some former AIADMK ministers have been cited as accused, to a Court trying cases against MPs and MLAs here.

Additional sessions judge Ezhil Valavan, before whom the case came up for hearing, transferred it to the Special Court. Former ministers C Vijayabaskar and B V Ramana among others have been cited as accused in the case.

The gutka scam came to light in the state in the year 2017 after a surprise raid carried out by the city police on a godown in the suburbs of Chennai unearthed illegal stocking and sale of the contraband. Subsequently, the CBI took over the investigation.

The central agency has charged former Health Minister Vijayabaskar, former Commercial Taxes Minister Ramana, retired IPS officials T K Rajendran, S George and 17 others in the case.

The CBI filed its first chargesheet in 2018 citing six accused. Subsequently, it filed charge sheet against more than 20 accused.

Published 08 July 2024, 09:51 IST
