india tamil nadu

Chennai court reserves orders on Senthil Balaji's bail plea

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 11:27 IST

A sessions court on Friday reserved orders for September 20, on the bail petition filed by DMK Minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli reserved orders, after hearing the elaborate arguments of Senior Counsels Kabil Sibal and N R Elango, appearing for Balaji and Additional solicitor general A R L Sunderesan, who represented the ED.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the central agency in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

(Published 15 September 2023, 11:27 IST)
India News Tamil Nadu Chennai

