Chennai: Pillar used in Metro Rail construction falls, man feared dead

While officials did not immediately comment on the mishap, reports on television channels said a two wheeler rider was trapped under the pillar like structure and that he was feared dead.
PTI
12 June 2025

Published 12 June 2025
