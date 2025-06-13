Chennai: Pillar used in Metro Rail construction falls, man feared dead

<p>Chennai: A huge pillar-like structure, used in the ongoing construction of Metrorail Phase 2 fell down late on Thursday and a passerby was feared dead.</p>.<p>While officials did not immediately comment on the mishap, reports on television channels said a two wheeler rider was trapped under the pillar like structure and that he was feared dead.</p>.Two dead, four injured after gas cylinder blast triggers fire in Agra silver factory.<p>The mishap happened on Mount Poonamalle Road near Ramapuram.</p>.<p>Efforts were on to remove the structure and rescue the man, reports added. </p>