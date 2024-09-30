Home
CISF dog squad canine 'Ceasar' retires after 8 years of service at Chennai airport, given warm send-off

CISF DIG Arun Singh said Ceasar, a male Labrador, superannuated after eight and a half years of service, and hailed his active role in the upkeep of the airport security.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 12:46 IST

