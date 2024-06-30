Customs dept busts gold smuggling syndicate at Chennai International airport

Chennai: In a major intelligence operation, the Customs department at the airport here has busted a syndicate which was involved in smuggling of 267 kg of gold worth Rs 167 crore from Sri Lanka, during the last two months.

An intelligence tip-off led to the arrest of a shop-owner, his staff who were allegedly involved in the crime.

A press release from Chennai International Airport, Principal Commissioner R Srinivasa Naik said a sales executive of the Airhub shop located at the international terminal was intercepted on suspicious movement and during a personal search by the sleuths of the department, three bundles of gold concealed in his body were recovered. He had received the contraband from a transit passenger, a Sri Lankan national.

Further probe revealed that the smugglers hailing from Sri Lanka had rented the Airhub shop and had recruited eight persons to receive gold from transit passengers.