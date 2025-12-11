Deepam row | Hindu awakening was enough to bring desired result: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

<p>RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the awakening of Hindus in Tamil Nadu was enough to bring about the “desired result” in the controversy surrounding the Lord Murugan temple in Thiruparankundram in Madurai. </p><p>Bhagwat, while addressing an event to mark the centenary year of RSS in Tiruchirapalli, said the issue will be resolved based on the strength of Hindus in Tamil Nadu and gave an assurance that the Sangh will consider intervening if such a need arose. </p>.Who after Narendra Modi? Decision to be taken by PM, BJP: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.<p>“If it needs escalation, it will be done. But I don't think it is necessary. The matter is now sub judice. Let it resolve. The awakening of Hindus in Tamil Nadu is enough to bring about the desired result. But if at all our intervention is needed, Hindu organizations working in Tamil Nadu will let us know and we will think about it,” Bhagwat said.</p><p>“But at present, I think the issue can be resolved here only on the basis of the Hindus' strength in Tamil Nadu. We will not need to escalate it. But one thing is clear, the issue will be favourable for Hindus,” the RSS chief added. </p><p>The RSS chief was responding to a question from BJP leader H Raja, who had in February this year termed Thiruparankundram as the “Ayodhya of South”, on the expectations among Hindus that the Sangh should take up the issue at the national level.</p><p>Bhagwat’s statement comes amid a row over the DMK dispensation refusing to implement the orders of the Madras High Court to light Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hills, changing the centuries-old practice of lighting the Deepam at Uchipillaiyar Temple. </p><p>After Justice G R Swaminathan of the High Court initiated contempt proceedings against the government, the DMK and its allies moved an impeachment notice against the judge in Lok Sabha, inviting criticism from several quarters.</p><p>Thiruparankundram hill has been a haven of religious coexistence and communal harmony for centuries, hosting the Subramaniya Swamy temple, Kasi Viswanathan temple, and Sikkander Badusha dargah. </p><p>However, in February this year, Hindu organisations launched a protest after Lok Sabha MP Nawaz Kani allegedly consumed meat at the hills – since then, the temple has been at the centre of a row though the residents of the village continue to live in harmony. </p><p>The issue was stirred up in December during the Karthigai Deepam festival as Hindu outfits demanded that the Deepam should be lit atop the Deepathoon. </p>