Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Deepam row | Hindu awakening was enough to bring desired result: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The issue was stirred up in December during the Karthigai Deepam festival as Hindu outfits demanded that the Deepam should be lit atop the Deepathoon.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 02:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 02:09 IST
India NewsMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on :

Follow Us