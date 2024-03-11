Dhinakaran’s AMMK joins BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu on Monday received a major boost with Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by T T V Dhinakaran formally joining the alliance being stitched by the saffron party for the April-May Lok Sabha elections.

Dhinakaran, an AIADMK rebel and nephew of J Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala, declared in Thanjavur that the AMMK has offered its “unconditional support” to the BJP to ensure that Tamil Nadu also does its bit in electing Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term.

From being one of the vociferous critics of the BJP after it ensured that he was booted out of the AIADMK in 2017 to allying with the saffron party, life has come a full circle for Dhinakaran, who was ousted as deputy general secretary of the Dravidian party.

This also paves the way for another expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam to join the BJP alliance which is also likely to include Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK), an influential party in north Tamil Nadu, with a committed vote bank of around 6 per cent. If the alliance with PMK materializes, AIADMK will be left with no major ally this election, with the principal Opposition party burning the midnight oil to stitch a strong coalition against DMK.