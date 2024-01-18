DMK not against any religion: Udhayanidhi on Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday said the party’s opposition to Ram temple in Ayodhya was only on the grounds that it has been constructed after demolishing the Babri Masjid, while clarifying that it was not against any religion.

Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said the DMK’s stand on religion and Ram temple in Ayodhya was clarified by none other than the party patriarch M Karunanidhi decades ago.

“Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) said the DMK was not against any faith. We don’t have a problem with the (Ram) temple being constructed there. We are not in agreement with the temple coming up at the place where Babri Masjid once stood. We opposed demolition of the masjid and we are clear we don’t want to mix politics and religion,” Udhayanidhi said.