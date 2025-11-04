Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India set to become third-largest economy: Finance Minister Sitharaman

The fact that the growth numbers are sustaining at where they are is a clear answer that the multiplier is actually doing its role, Sitharaman said.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 16:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 16:26 IST
India NewsIndiaEconomyFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Follow us on :

Follow Us