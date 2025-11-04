Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'Do you have courage': CM Stalin challenges PM Modi to repeat Bihar remarks in Tamil Nadu

Speaking at party MP A Mani's family function on Monday, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said his party was determined to free the state from the grip of AIADMK.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 04:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 04:57 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiM K Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us