'Do you have courage': CM Stalin challenges PM Modi to repeat Bihar remarks in Tamil Nadu

<p>Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>, accusing him of engaging in "vote politics" during his speech in Bihar.</p>.<p>He also wondered if PM Modi had the "courage" to speak in a similar vein in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>Claiming that the prime minister had described Tamil Nadu as a place for the visitors to reside, Stalin asked, "Does he have the courage to speak in Tamil Nadu?" </p><p>Looking ahead, he asserted, "No matter what conspiracy someone hatches, how many slanderous statements are spread, how much fake news is peddled, I wish to say that the DMK will definitely form the government in 2026." </p><p>Speaking at party MP A Mani's family function on Monday, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said his party was determined to free the state from the grip of AIADMK.</p><p>Referring to the all-party meeting on SIR in which the opposition AIADMK and the BJP boycotted on November 2, he accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of "double standards" on the issue.</p>.<p>It was the responsibility of all political parties to oppose the SIR exercise that "snatches away the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu and buries democracy," the CM said.</p>