Farmer trampled to death by elephant in Tamil Nadu's Erode; body recovered after 15 hours

Erode (Tamil Nadu): A rogue elephant killed a farmer in Burgur forest area in Erode district on Tuesday, and his dead body was recovered after about 15 hours, police officials said.

According to the police, Maadhan, 48, of Bejalatti forest area in Burgur forest range under the Erode District Forest area, who owned more than five or six cows and goats, went to the Ponnachiamman temple area in the forest to let his cattle graze. Around 4 pm on Tuesday, a rogue elephant, which strayed into the area, attacked Maadhan and trampled him to death on the spot.

The villagers informed the forest officials and Burgur police at about 6 pm, but due to lack of light in the area, both the police and forest personnel could not reach the spot and recover the body of the deceased Maadhan.