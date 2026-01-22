Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'First Tamil Nadu, now Karnataka, pattern is clear': Stalin seeks to end practice of Governor's address

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi walked out of the House without reading the speech for the third time in a row prompting Stalin to declare that the practice should be ended.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 16:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 16:19 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us