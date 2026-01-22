<p>Chennai: After <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot walked out of the Assembly without reading the customary address, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Thursday reiterated that the only solution now is to end the practice of commencing the first annual Assembly session with the Governor’s address.</p><p>“First Tamil Nadu. Then Kerala. Now Karnataka. The pattern is clear and deliberate. Governors refusing to read the speech prepared by state governments and behaving like party agents, undermining duly elected state governments,” Stalin said. </p><p>On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi walked out of the House without reading the speech for the third time in a row prompting Stalin to declare that the practice should be ended.</p>.Tamil Nadu’s opportunity to lead India’s Green Industrial Reset.<p>“DMK will consult like-minded opposition parties across India and pursue a constitutional amendment in the very next parliamentary session to abolish this obsolete and irrelevant practice,” Stalin added.</p>